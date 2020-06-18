2 Belur Math Monks Diagnosed With Coronavirus Recovering Well, Safety Measures in Place: Official

Two senior monks of Belur Math, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, are recovering well, and doors of the temple complex were reopened for visitors three days ago, only after putting in place necessary safety measures, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The two monks, residents of Arogya Sadan complex at one end of the sprawling complex, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and one of them will be discharged in a day or two, the spokesperson at the Ramakrishna Math and Mission headquarters said.

Asked about the measures undertaken to ensure all- round safety of devotees, in the wake of the two cases, he said, "Arogya Sadan, where the monks reside, is 500 metres from the temple compound. The area has been sealed and sanitised. There was no need to stop the entry of devotees as necessary COVID-19 guidelines were being followed."

The monks - one of them a doctor and the other a lawyer -- were believed to have contracted the disease after coming in contact with a male attendant.

The attendant, who was asymptomatic, has been put in isolation and is doing fine, the official said.

Around 250-300 devotees had been visiting Belur Math every day since June 15,with the temple complex unlocking it doors for two hours each in the morning and evening. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had visited Belur Math on Wednesday.

Dhankhar, during his visit, made donations for those inconvenienced and affected by the pandemic and the May 20 cyclone, which struck Bengal.

Located on the west bank of Hooghly River, Belur Math, founded by Swami Vivekananda, is notable for its architecture that fuses Christian, Islamic, Hindu and Buddhist art motifs as a symbol of unity of all religions. The temple complex opened its doors to devotees on Monday, after a gap of 82 days.