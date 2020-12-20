2 Bengali Films Selected For Indian Panorama Section Of IFFI

Kolkata: Two Bengali feature films have been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama section of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Director of one of the films Aritra Mukherjee said on Sunday his first film ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ has been selected for the Indian Panorama section of IFFI, Goa.

The film stars Ritabhari Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Manasi Sinha and Subhasish Mukherjee among others. Scripted by Zinia Sen the film breaks stereotypes about women not made for certain professions like priests.

Another film ‘Avijatrik’, which was based on the concluding part of Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay’s novel Aparajito not touched by Satyajit Ray in his Apu trilogy films, has also been selected for the Indian Panorama section. Director Subhrajit Mitra said: “It’s good to be recognised and appreciated by your own country. Being selected for IFFI Indian Panorama itself is a proud moment for me and team Avijatrik as only the best of best, the country has to offer in this year are part of this elite list. Apu has returned after 60 years, let the journey begin. Let us all celebrate the wanderlust of Apu”.

The film starred Arjun Chakraborty in the pivotal role along with Arpita Chatterjee, Ditipriya Roy, Sabyasachi Chakraborty among others. It has also been selected for the competition section in the upcoming Kolkata International Film Festival. The two feature films are among the 23 feature films selected for Indian Panorama, the directors said, adding they got the news on Saturday.

The 51st International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from January 16-24.

