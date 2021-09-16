2 Bihar Girls Make it to National Team for Asia Rugby U18 Girls Championship

Two women rugby players from Bihar have been selected in the Under-18 national team which will participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Sevens Championship 2021 to be played in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18-19. Aarti Kumari from Nawada and Sapna Kumari from Muzaffarpur have made the cut in the 14-member squad. Rugby Association of Nawada president, Jackie Haider, has congratulated both the players for making it to the national team.

Aarti hails from Warisaliganj town in Nawada where her family and friends are overjoyed after her selection. People in the neighbourhood are pouring in congratulatory messages to her family. The secretary of the district association, Vikram Kumar, informed that Aarti and Sapna were selected after undergoing a month-long training in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian U18 team departed for Tashkent on Tuesday. Fourteen players and five staff members, including coaches and physio, are part of the squad.

A total of five teams — India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates and hosts Uzbekistan — are competing in the tournament for the top position. According to news agency ANI, multiple organisations are financially supporting the Indian National U18 Girls Rugby team.

French lender Societe Generale is the official bank partner for the team, whereas, Government of Odisha and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology- KIIT are high-performance partners.

BLK (match kit partner), Fast & Up (nutrition partner), BLADE India and Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (associate partners) are also supporting the team.

Rugby India had shortlisted 52 girls from 13 states and union territories based on their performance in the last Sub-Junior National Championships and National School Games Rugby Championships. Fitness and skill test results were also taken into account before selecting the 52 girls.

The shortlisted girls then attended the national training and selection camp at KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneswar from August 14 to September 13.

