1-MIN READ

2 Bike-borne Assailants Throw Acid on Woman, Son in Lucknow

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 14:08 IST

Lucknow, India

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police said. (Representative image/IANS)

The 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were attacked by two people on a motorcycle on Saturday night. They were first taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital which referred them to the Civil Hospital, police said

Two people on a motorcycle threw acid on a woman and her 16-year-old son in the city’s Viram Khand-III area, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported around 10:30 pm on Saturday and a case registered at the Gomti Nagar police station, they said Vikas Verma and his mother Anita Verma (40) were attacked by two people on a motorcycle. They threw acid on them and fled, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Virendra Vikram said the woman and her son were first taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital which referred them to the Civil Hospital.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the perpetrators.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 29, 2023, 14:08 IST
