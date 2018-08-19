English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Bike-Borne Men Open Fire Outside East Delhi Restaurant to 'Scare Owner'
At least six rounds were fired by the duo outside the restaurant in the afternoon
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside a restaurant in east Delhi's Geeta Colony on Saturday, police said.
At least six rounds were fired by the duo outside the restaurant in the afternoon, they added.
The police suspect that the miscreants opened fire to instil a sense fear in the mind of the restaurant owner.
The owner and two of his employees rushed inside the restaurant on hearing the gunshots. The accused then fled the spot.
The police rushed to the spot after they were informed of the incident by the owner of the restaurant. On inspecting the crime scene, they found empty cartridges.
The police are scanning through the CCTV footage obtained from the area to ascertain the identity of accused. A case has been registered
Edited by: Zoya Mateen
