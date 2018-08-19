GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 Bike-Borne Men Open Fire Outside East Delhi Restaurant to 'Scare Owner'

At least six rounds were fired by the duo outside the restaurant in the afternoon

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 Bike-Borne Men Open Fire Outside East Delhi Restaurant to 'Scare Owner'
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside a restaurant in east Delhi's Geeta Colony on Saturday, police said.

At least six rounds were fired by the duo outside the restaurant in the afternoon, they added.

The police suspect that the miscreants opened fire to instil a sense fear in the mind of the restaurant owner.

The owner and two of his employees rushed inside the restaurant on hearing the gunshots. The accused then fled the spot.

The police rushed to the spot after they were informed of the incident by the owner of the restaurant. On inspecting the crime scene, they found empty cartridges.

The police are scanning through the CCTV footage obtained from the area to ascertain the identity of accused. A case has been registered

Also Watch

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...