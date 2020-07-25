2 BJP Workers Arrested in Connection With Violent Agitation in Bengal's Chopra

Two BJP workers were arrested on Saturday on the charge of being involved in vandalising police and other government vehicles during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district last week, police said.

The accused persons were booked for damaging government property during the violent agitation on July 19, they said.

The girl, who had gone out of her house at Sonapur village in the morning of July 19 to relieve herself, was found dead a few hours later.

Locals had alleged that the girl was raped and then murdered. Their claims were, however, dismissed by the police which cited post mortem report that she was poisoned.

A mob had gone on a rampage on July 19, torching several police vehicles and government buses on the National Highway 31 in Chopra in the district.

The body of a youth, whom the girl's family had accused of raping and murdering their daughter, was found in a pond in Chopra area in the morning of July 20.

The father and two brothers of the girl were arrested after the youth's family lodged a complaint alleging he was murdered by them.