2 BJP Youth Leaders Arrested for Carrying Cocaine in Bengal, Saffron Party Calls it 'Conspiracy'

In a significant development ahead of the crucial Assembly Polls in West Bengal, Yuva Morcha leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party identified as Pamela Goswami and Prabir De have been arrested with a banned drug on Friday.

Police sources said both the BJP youth leaders were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act allegedly for carrying 100 grams of cocaine in their possessions by the police officers of the New Alipore police station.

It was learnt that Pamela was caught at NR Avenue after cocaine was found hidden in a car in which she was travelling.

For the last few weeks police were keeping a watch on them on the suspicion that they may be involved in the purchase of narcotics and banned substances.

They intercepted their car on Friday in the New Alipore area and arrested them reportedly for carrying 100 grams of cocaine.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, “I think that this is a conspiracy. We have seen in the past how innocent political workers were framed in false drug cases in Bengal. In this case also (I believe) the police framed her to malign her image.”

Both the arrested persons will be produced before a city court on Saturday with a plea for their custody to get more details about their involvement in the case.

TMC MLA and state health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya hit back and said, “I refused to believe that she was falsely implicated in this case. This shows the true colours of BJP leaders. It is a matter of shame.”

Pamela was an airhostess and presently believed to be one of the partners in a Spa cum Salon in the New Town area.