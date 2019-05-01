Take the pledge to vote

2 Boys Playing with Explosive Device Injured in Kulgam Blast

Security forces have advised locals not to visit sites of encounters between the separatist militants and the government forces unless they are declared safe by the authorities.

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
2 Boys Playing with Explosive Device Injured in Kulgam Blast
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Two boys were injured on Wednesday while fiddling with an explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police sources said.

The boys identified as Shahid, 12, and Eiklaq, 11, were injured in Damhal Hanjipora village. "Both were shifted to hospital where doctors said their condition was stable," sources said.

Security forces have advised locals not to visit sites of encounters between the separatist militants and the government forces unless they are declared safe by the authorities.

There have been instances of civilian casualties after these warnings were overlooked.

It was not clear whether or not Wednesday's explosion occurred at some previous encounter site or away from it.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
