2 Brothers Accused of Vandalising 'Mazaars' in UP’s Bijnor to 'Incite Violence' Held; Face ATS & IB Scrutiny

Two brothers who were arrested on Monday on charges of vandalising shrines in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor to incite communal tension are being grilled by sleuths of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, Intelligence Bureau and Special Task Force to find out their motive behind the crime.

The men, who were identified as Mohammad Kamal and Mohammad Adil, were found sporting orange headbands as they destroyed over 100 years old ‘Mazaars’ — Dargah Bhure Shah Baba and Jalalshah Baba along with Qutub Shah’s tomb — in Bijnor’s Sherkot area on Sunday evening. They also set on fire the ‘chaadar’ offered on the tomb.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar had said on Sunday that the men had hatched a conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere in the state. According to information received so far, accused Kamal has travelled to many countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and the investigation agencies will also probe this angle. Apart from the ATS, IB and STF, other central agencies are also expected to interrogate the men.

The incident came to light when some passers-by spotted the brothers carrying out the rampage and informed the police. Soon, the Bijnor DM and SP reached the spot and ordered to immediately start the repair work on the three broken tombs, seemingly averting a sensitive situation that could have snowballed into a row.

The timing of the incident is also suspect since it came just a day before Shivratri of Saawan month on Tuesday when huge movement of ‘Kanwariyas’ would be observed.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here