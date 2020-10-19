2 Brothers Killed In Motorcycle-truck Collision In Bhiwandi

Thane: Two brothers were killed in a road accident in Narpoli area of Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Monday. Vishwas and Neelkant Bhoir were on their way to attend to their sand dredging business on a scooter when a brick- laden truck came from the opposite direction and ran them over near Anjur locality on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The truck driver fled the scene and efforts were on to nab him, the Narpoli police station official said.

