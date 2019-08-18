2 Brothers Stabbed in Delhi for Asking Group of Men Not to Trouble Their Sister

New Delhi: Two brothers were stabbed for allegedly asking a group of men to stop troubling their sister in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Saturday. One of the accused was arrested, they added.

The victims were identified as Nitesh, a first-year student at the Delhi University, and Mahesh, working at a private hospital, the police said, adding that they were allegedly stabbed by Anoop Rathore, an autorickshaw driver.

"The victims had gone to a nearby market where the accused was already present with his friends. They asked Rathore not to trouble their sister and to stay away from her, following which, a scuffle broke out between the two groups," a senior police officer said.

During the scuffle, Rathore and his friends stabbed the duo and fled the spot.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.