GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 BSF Jawans Killed in Blast Triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place at around 5 pm in the forest of Tadbauli village under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a team of the BSF's 121 battalion was out on an area domination operation on motorcycles.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2018, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 BSF Jawans Killed in Blast Triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Image for Representation.
Raipur: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Monday when they were patrolling the area on a motorcycle, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm in the forest of Tadbauli village under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a team of the BSF's 121 battalion was out on an area domination operation on motorcycles, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operation) Sundarraj P told PTI over the phone.

When the team was passing through a dirt track near Tadbauli, about 7km from the BSF's Marbeda camp, the motorcycle was blown away in the blast carried out by the Naxals using an (IED) hidden underground, he said.

The jawans were seriously injured and died while being taken out of the forest, the DIG added.

They were identified as Santosh Laxman and Vijay Nand Nayak, both natives of Karnataka, the IPS officer said.

Soon after getting information about the blast, reinforcement was rushed to spot, located 300km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

A search operation has been launched to trace the Naxals involved in the attack, Sundarraj added. PTI

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery