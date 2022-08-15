2 BSF Men Who Died at LoC Get Kirti Chakra; CRPF Officer Gets Shaurya Chakra

Two Border Security Force personnel who were killed thwarting separate infiltration bids by terrorists along the LoC have been awarded the Kirti Chakra, while a CRPF officer was given the Shaurya Chakra for eliminating a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative in Srinagar. Kirti Chakra is the second in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry medals while the Shaurya Chakra is the third. BSF Constable Sudip Sarkar and Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite were honoured with the award posthumously on the occasion of Independence Day, while CRPF Assistant Commandant Amit Kumar got Shaurya Chakra.

As per citation provided by the BSF, Constable Sarkar of the 169th battalion along with his team was deployed for a patrol-cum-ambush task on the intervening night of November 7-8, 2020 along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara. Sarkar, it said, killed one terrorist in “hand-to-hand combat” but succumbed to injuries he suffered in the attack by infiltrating terrorists who used heavy gunfire and lobbed grenades. “For displaying conspicuous gallantry, heroism, selflessness and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty in the highest traditions of BSF Shri Sudip Sarkar, Constable is awarded of Kirti Chakra (posthumous),” the border force said. The force was honoured with the second Kirti Chakra due to the gallant action of SI Guite who, along with his team, had laid an ambush in the sensitive Damaikush bowl along the LoC on December 1, 2020.

The sub-officer of the 59th BSF battalion ensured that the infiltration bid is foiled as three terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in that operation. The braveheart was evacuated to a nearby medical centre but he succumbed to his injuries suffered in the gunbattle.

CRPF officer Amit Kumar led his team from the famed Kashmir valley based QAT (quick action team) on October 12, 2020 in Srinagar and killed Pakistani terrorist Saifullah Daniyal. He belonged to the LeT and was categorised as A+++ or highest ranked in the security forces’ operations list. “In recognition of his extreme valour and exemplary determination, in the face of imminent threat and danger to his life, Shri Amit Kumar, AC was bestowed with the prestigious ‘Shaurya Chakra’,” the citation issued by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said. The CRPF was also decorated with the maximum of 109 police gallantry medals on the occasion of the Independence Day. Out of the 108, it got 83 medals for counter-terrorist operations in J&K while the rest came for displaying courage in anti-Naxal operations.

It is the largest paramilitary force deployed in the Kashmir valley to undertake these operations and for law and order duties with about 65 battalions comprising over 70,000 personnel.

Shaurya Chakra for Three Gadchiroli Cops Who Took on Maoists Armed with Automatic Weapons in Fierce 2021 Mardintola Encounter

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and two Naik Police Constables (NPCs) were conferred with Shaurya Chakra for extraordinary courage during the Mardintola forest encounter in which 27 Maoists were killed in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on November 13, 2021. The 27 slain Maoists included Milind Teltumbde, the Central Committee (CC) member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The Shaurya Chakra award was conferred on IPS officer Somay Munde and two NPCs Ravindra Naitam and Tikaram Katenge by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Munde, then Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Gadchiroli, had chalked out and led the operation involving 15 C60 commando parties, reads the citation.

These parties were divided into three groups and launched a combing operation in the forest. On November 13, Maoists hidden on the hilltop in the Mardintola forest attacked one of the three groups by opening indiscriminate fire.

Munde worked out a plan and the commandos began chasing the Maoists. As the commandos reached near a hill, 90-100 armed Maoists hidden on the hilltop again opened “devastating” fire. During this exchange of fire, Tikaram Katenge received grievous bullet injuries on the right hand and right shoulder. However, despite his injuries, he shifted his rifle position to his left hand and continued to retaliate. His unexpected counter-attack surprised three advancing Maoists carrying automatic weapons who fell to Katenge’s bullets, the citation said.

Munde and his team provided cover fire. He and his assault group of six men gunned down six heavily armed Maoists. Munde and NPC Ravindra Naitam charged at the remaining Maoists despite a volley of bullets flying around. He and Naitam laid down accurate fire to kill three more Maoists to save wounded jawans from imminent danger. The Maoists continued to fire indiscriminately at the commandos, it said.

Alert Naitam identified two hidden Maoists firing from the automatic weapons. He charged at them and killed them. He received a grazing bullet wound to his head. Meanwhile, seeing his wounded buddy in imminent danger from other Maoists, Munde charged ahead and laid down cover fire to achieve fire superiority.

“This surprise counter-attack by Munde stunned advancing Maoists. Munde neutralised two more armed Maoists. This sudden counter-attack destroyed the morale among the Maoists rank, due to which they retreated from the wounded jawan. Due to this, other jawans were able to pull wounded Ravindra Naitam to safety,” it said. During the search, police found 26 Maoists including women lying unconscious on the ground. Also 29, firearms were recovered from the place of the incident.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here