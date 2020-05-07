INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

2 BSF Personnel Die of Covid-19 as 41 New Cases Reported

Representative image.

Representative image.

The total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force now stand at 193 now. Two jawans have recovered.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
Share this:

Two Border Security Force personnel have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection while the force has reported 41 new cases of infection, a senior official said on Thursday.

The total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force now stand at 193 now. Two jawans have recovered.

These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to coronavirus infection and the second among paramilitary forces after a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease last month.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading