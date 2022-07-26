2 BSF Personnel Killed in DR Congo in Anti-UN Protests; India Says 'Perpetrators Must Be Held Accountable'

Two BSF personnel, who were a part of the UN peacekeeping mission known by its French acronym MONUSCO, on Tuesday lost their lives in anti-UN protests in the eastern DR Congo town of Butembo city. Violent protests in the troubled region erupted on Monday, driven by accusations that MONUSCO was failing to act against armed groups.

Reinforcements of the UN Force (Army component) are on their way and unable to reveal details of personnel before intimating their next of kin.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar expressed grief over the demise of two Indian peacekeepers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and said perpetrators of these attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice. “Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

As per reports received, locals had given a call for demonstration against MONUSCO throughout DR Congo. On Monday, the situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 km south of Beni and a big MONUSCO base) with looting and setting fire to the United Nations property. Both Beni and Butembo, where two BSF platoons were deployed on detachment since June 2, were on high alert. However, the situation in Butembo turned violent the next day. The camp of Morroco Rapid Deployment Battalion, where BSF platoons were stationed, got surrounded by demonstrators. Troops of Congolese Police (PNC) and Congolese Army troops tried to control the crowd of over 500 people as stones were pelted on them. To contain the situation, the troops fired in air but demonstrators managed to breach the perimeter wall at three different places.

There were reports that armed rebels had infiltrated the demonstrators. The second attack was more fierce and was accompanied by fire from small arms (automatics). Morrocan and Indian troops fired in self defence.

Earlier in the day, DR Congo government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a tweet that at least five people have been killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo’s eastern city of Goma against the UN mission in the country.

Demonstrators on Monday had set fires and forced entry into the UN mission offices in Goma, accusing the peacekeeping forces of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence in Congo’s eastern region. They are calling for the UN forces, present in Congo for years, to leave.

Protesters blamed shots fired by the peacekeepers for the deaths.

The government spokesman didn’t say what caused the deaths but described the response by security forces and peacekeepers as warning shots to disperse the demonstrators and prevent any attack on the @MONUSCO base and installations,” he said on his Twitter account.

“The government has instructed the security forces to take all measures to ensure a return to calm and the normal resumption of activities in Goma,” he said. He also reiterated that steps are already being taken for the peacekeeping forces to be withdrawn.

In June 2021 and June 2022, the peacekeeping mission known by its French acronym MONUSCO closed its office in Congo’s Kasai Central and Tanganyika regions. The mission has more than 16,000 uniformed personnel in Congo, according to the UN.

The protests are taking place as fighting has escalated between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes. The M23 forces have shown increased firepower and defense capabilities, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

Congos east is home to myriad rebel groups and the region’s security has worsened despite a year of emergency operations by a joint force of the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also had to deal with violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group.

(with inputs from Associated Press)

