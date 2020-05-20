INDIA

1-MIN READ

2 BSF Personnel Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

Police and paramilitary troops have sealed the entry and exit points to area and mounted searches.

Mufti Islah
  • CNN-News18 Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed when militants attacked a party of the 37 Battalion of the paramilitary forces near Pandach area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday afternoon.


Police sources said the militants appeared all of a sudden on the road and fired indiscriminately at the BSF party, resulting in serious injuries to two personnel who were evacuated to the nearby SKIMS hospital in Soura.

Sources said both were declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended to them.

Police and paramilitary troops have sealed the entry and exit points to area and mounted searches.

Officials said both jawans -- aged 35 and 36 -- had head injuries.

The incident comes a day after the killing of two militants, including a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, in Srinagar. Pandach is the borderline between Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

(With inputs from PTI)


