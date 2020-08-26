2 Cases of Covid-19 Reinfection in Telangana, Officials to Probe if Different Virus Strains Responsible

Telangana on Tuesday reported two cases of Covid-19 reinfection among its medical professionals and authorities are probing if two different strains of the virus are the cause.

Dr G Srinivasa Rao, director (public health) Telangana told The Times of India that though RT-PCR tests were done twice and the medical professionals had tested positive, they are asymptomatic. "There is a chance that they got reinfected after getting exposed to a different strain of the virus,” Rao added.

He further said that the reinfection occured in one-and-a-half to two months difference in both the cases.

Health officials in Telangana said they were uncertain about the reasons, however, they added that they have received more reports of reinfection among frontline medical workers in private hospitals.

Rao told the publication that they have started noting down the details and will further probe these cases. He said that medical professionals like these were frequently exposed to the virus while working in ICU and isolation wards, which could be the cause for the reinfection.

According to health officials, over 2,000 medical professionals have contracted Covid-19 in Telangana, resulting in there being a fast-tracking of recruitment of new doctors to help the state battle the pandemic. Till now, eight doctors have succumbed to the viral infection and several others have been affected as the cases continue to surge, the report added.

Dr K Ramesh Reddy, director (medical education), told ToI that the state government has recently employed 319 medical officers on a contractual basis to be deployed at district-level hospitals. He added that the were making sure that vital drugs such as Remdesivir is available in all hospitals

Meanwhile, Telangana continued to see a steady uptick in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,579 new infections and nine more fatalities being reported, taking the state's tally to 1.08 lakh.

The toll climbed to 770 with nine deaths, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8pm on August 24. As many as 52,933 samples were tested on August 24, the highest for a day so far.