2 Central Asian Women Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling 5 Kg Gold Worth Rs 1.8 Crore

New Delhi: Two Central Asian women have been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling 5 kg gold worth over Rs 1.8 crore, officials said on Friday.

The passengers, who were from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI on Wednesday from Almaty — Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, they said.

They were intercepted by the Customs officers and during personal and baggage search, seven gold strips moulded into circular shape collectively weighing 5,025 gm with tariff value of Rs 1,81,44,672 were recovered, the officials said.

The strips were tied around their waists with the help strings, they said.

The gold was seized and the two women were arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.