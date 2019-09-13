2 Central Asian Women Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling 5 Kg Gold Worth Rs 1.8 Crore
The passengers, who were from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI on Wednesday from Almaty — Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, officials said.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: Two Central Asian women have been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling 5 kg gold worth over Rs 1.8 crore, officials said on Friday.
The passengers, who were from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI on Wednesday from Almaty — Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, they said.
They were intercepted by the Customs officers and during personal and baggage search, seven gold strips moulded into circular shape collectively weighing 5,025 gm with tariff value of Rs 1,81,44,672 were recovered, the officials said.
The strips were tied around their waists with the help strings, they said.
The gold was seized and the two women were arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser