Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2 Central Asian Women Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling 5 Kg Gold Worth Rs 1.8 Crore

The passengers, who were from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI on Wednesday from Almaty — Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, officials said.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Central Asian Women Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling 5 Kg Gold Worth Rs 1.8 Crore
Image for Representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Two Central Asian women have been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling 5 kg gold worth over Rs 1.8 crore, officials said on Friday.

The passengers, who were from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI on Wednesday from Almaty — Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, they said.

They were intercepted by the Customs officers and during personal and baggage search, seven gold strips moulded into circular shape collectively weighing 5,025 gm with tariff value of Rs 1,81,44,672 were recovered, the officials said.

The strips were tied around their waists with the help strings, they said.

The gold was seized and the two women were arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram