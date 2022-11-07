2 Cheetahs at MP's Kuno National Park Make Their First Kill After Moving to Bigger Enclosure

Two cheetahs that were moved to a bigger enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from quarantine area, an official said.

The two male cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the official said, adding that this was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs.

The cheetahs – Freddie and Elton – were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter on Sunday to share his excitement on the release of the two cheetahs to a bigger enclosure.

“Great news! Am told that after mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. Also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy,active & adjusting well,” PM Modi tweeted.

The larger enclosure is an area of more than five square km, officials had earlier said.

Eventually, the eight cheetahs will be released into the wild as per plans.

The eight cheetahs – five females and three males in the 30-66 month age group- were released in the dedicated quarantine zones at KNP on September 17 at a function by PM Modi, heralding the return of the big cats to India 70 years after they were declared extinct in the country.

As per initial plans, the cheetahs- named Freddy, Alton, Savannah, Sasha, Obaan, Asha, Cibili and Saisa – were to be kept in quarantine for a month.

According to international norms, wild animals must be kept in quarantine for a month to check the spread of any infection before and after their translocation to another country, experts had said.

