Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

2 Children Among 7 Injured as Fire Breaks Out in Delhi General Store

It is suspected that the fire started from one of the electric meters installed in the general store.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Children Among 7 Injured as Fire Breaks Out in Delhi General Store
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Around seven people, including two children, were injured after a fire broke out at a general store in outer Delhi's Narela on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

According to the officials, Ayush (8) sustained 20 percent burn injuries while Vijay (4) suffered 20 percent burns.

Other victims identified as Mahesh (16) and Raju Ram (15) sustained minor wounds while Bhagwan Swarup (25) suffered 35 percent burns. Satpal (22) sustained 40 percent burn injuries, officials said.

Another victim, Amarjeet (23) sustained 80 percent burn injuries and is stated to be in a critical condition.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.39 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control by 6.45 am, the fire officer said. It is suspected that the fire started from one of the electric metres installed in the general store.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram