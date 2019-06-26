2 Children Among 7 Injured as Fire Breaks Out in Delhi General Store
It is suspected that the fire started from one of the electric meters installed in the general store.
Image for representation (Reuters)
New Delhi: Around seven people, including two children, were injured after a fire broke out at a general store in outer Delhi's Narela on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.
According to the officials, Ayush (8) sustained 20 percent burn injuries while Vijay (4) suffered 20 percent burns.
Other victims identified as Mahesh (16) and Raju Ram (15) sustained minor wounds while Bhagwan Swarup (25) suffered 35 percent burns. Satpal (22) sustained 40 percent burn injuries, officials said.
Another victim, Amarjeet (23) sustained 80 percent burn injuries and is stated to be in a critical condition.
The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.39 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The blaze was brought under control by 6.45 am, the fire officer said. It is suspected that the fire started from one of the electric metres installed in the general store.
