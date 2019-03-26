2 Children Die in Fire at Residential Building in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

Two children died after fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Abul Fazl Enclave in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Wednesday.A six-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were trapped on the third floor of the house after the fire spread and died due to suffocation, the fire officials said.The children were moved to Holy Family Hospital in a police vehicle but could not be saved, the officials said.The fire broke out around 1pm and six fire engines reached the spot after neighbours called the police.The first floor of the building was completely gutted in fire which had spread to the second and the third floor. The flames were doused after about an hour, the police said.