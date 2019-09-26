Two Children Killed of Dengue in Chennai, Doctors Say No Need to Panic

Dengue has claimed the lives of two children in Chennai in the last few days. A nine-month-old baby died of dengue shock syndrome in a private hospital last week.

On Monday, a six-year-old girl from Padikuppam died at a government hospital a day after she was admitted with complaints of fever. Hospital authorities said that the minor girl had low blood pressure level and was provided intensive care. Her blood sample later tested positive for dengue.

After the deaths of minors, doctors in Chennai have stressed on the need for preventing breeding of mosquitoes, shielding children from being bitten by mosquitos, seeking early medical help for fever and looking out for the warning signs.

The doctors, however, said that there is no need to panic. The condition of majority of patients, who tested positive of dengue, was stable. At the Institute of Child Health (ICH), most of the children are stable, The Hindu quoted K. Jayachandran, ICH director saying.

“Five to 10 percent children are brought in very sick. Parents should seek medical help at the earliest. If a child has fever for over two to three days, looks tired and has red rash, headache, abdominal pain and vomiting, proper medical advice should be obtained,” K, Jayachandran added.

Senior consultant, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, Janani Sankar told The Hindu that the hospital was seeing many patients with dengue but majority were stable. “Only few patients need intensive care. Dengue cases started to come in from the third week of August. In fact, the awareness is quite good as parents are bringing children early enabling early diagnosis,” she added.

Kanchi Kamakoti said that parents should avoid giving medications other than paracetamol during fever. “Paracetamol should be given in correct dosages as prescribed by doctors. Give plenty of fluids and look out for warning signs such as drowsiness, vomiting and bleeding,” she added.

Dengue mosquito breed in clean water and therefore, clean water stored in houses should be checked.

As dengue mosquito bites during the day time, doctors stressed that schools too should take up mosquito control measures.

