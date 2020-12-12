News18 Logo

2 Civilians Injured as Militants' Grenade Misses Security Personnel, Lands on Roadside in J&K's Sopore

Two civilians sustained minor injuries due to the explosion, the spokesman said, adding they have been hospitalised.

A militant attack on security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday left two civilians injured as the grenade missed the intended target, police said. The ultras had lobbed the grenade on security forces deployed at a Bus Stand at Sopore around 6.00 pm, but the explosive landed on the roadside, a police spokesman said.

Two civilians sustained minor injuries due to the explosion, the spokesman said, adding they have been hospitalised.

Police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.


