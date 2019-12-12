Take the pledge to vote

2 Civilians Injured as Pakistani Troops Fire Mortars From Across LoC, International Border

The Pakistani troops also resorted to heavy shelling of mortars in Mendhar sector and Shahpur Krini.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Jammu: The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortars and small arms from across the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch, Baramulla and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring two people, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply.

"Around 11.30 am, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district," he said.

The Pakistani troops also resorted to heavy shelling of mortars from 12.10 am till 2.15 am in Mendhar sector and in the morning in Shahpur Krini, officials said.

Mohmmad Saleem (24) and 13-yr-old Tanvir Akhtar in Bandi Chichiya were injured in the overnight shelling and they have been hospitalised, they said, adding 10 houses suffered minor damage.

Pakistan used artillery guns, which covered long distances to hit villages including Nuna Bandi, almost 12 kilometers from LoC, triggering panic and fear among the locals. Several houses were damaged in the shelling, officials said.

In North Kashmir, Pakistan troops resorted to heavy shelling on forward posts and villages in Silikote and Charanda in Uri sector of Baramulla district overnight, they said, adding in Kathua district, Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling and firing along the International Border in Hiranagar sector overnight.

