2 Coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special Train Derail in Bihar, No Casualties Reported
At the site of the derailment. (Twitter/ANI)
The movement of trains along the route has been affected.
- Last Updated: October 20, 2020, 20:53 IST
Two coaches of the Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho in Bihar on Tuesday evening. No casualties have been reported so far.
An AC coach and a sleeper one derailed.
Further details are awaited.