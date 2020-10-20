News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

2 Coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special Train Derail in Bihar, No Casualties Reported

At the site of the derailment. (Twitter/ANI)

At the site of the derailment. (Twitter/ANI)

The movement of trains along the route has been affected.

Two coaches of the Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho in Bihar on Tuesday evening. No casualties have been reported so far.

An AC coach and a sleeper one derailed.

Further details are awaited.


