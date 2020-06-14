INDIA

1-MIN READ

2 College Students Arrested in Maoist Case Booked for Flouting Covid-19 Protocol in Kerala Prison

According to a complaint from jail authorities, the duo refused to wear masks and showed reluctance to follow other COVID-19 rules inside the jail when they were lodged.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 11:29 PM IST
A case has been registered against two college students, arrested in connection with a Maoist case, for allegedly refusing to adhere to COVID-19 protocol inside a prison where they were lodged, police said.

Allan Shuaib, 20, and Thwaha Fasal, 24, are two key accused in the Kozhikode Maoist case. Both were recently lodged in Ernakulam district jail

after being shifted from Viyyur Central prison for being produced before the NIA special Court here in connection with the case.

Besides, the duo also displayed an arrogant attitude towards the jail authorities misbehaving with them during their stay inside the jail.

A senior police officer said they have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

The National Investigation Agency had taken over from Kozhikode police the case in which the duo was arrested for possessing documents and propaganda material supporting CPI (Maoist).

