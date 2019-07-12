2 College Students Drown After They Went to Deeper Side of Bhavani River in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Two college students drowned in the Bhavani river at Sirumugai, about 45 kms from here on Friday, police said.

Koteeshwaran and Prashant went to bathe and got drowned when they went to the deeper side of the water body, the police said.

The bodies were recovered and further investigations on.

Meanwhile, district officials warned people living on the banks of the river of the increased water inflow after the incessant rain in the catchment areas of Pilloor dam and the upper areas of Nilgiris district in the last few days.

With a storage capacity of 90 feet, the dam had 83.50 feet of water two days ago and touched nearly 91 feet on Thursday evening, official sources said.