2 Engineering Students Drown at Visakhapatnam Beach, Ignored Warning of Strong Current
The deceased, who were studying in a private engineering college in the city had gone to Rushikonda beach along with three others, they said adding the group had ventured into the sea despite police warning.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Visakhapatnam(AP): Two engineering college students allegedly drowned while bathing off a beach here on Sunday, police said.
Two of them drowned after being pulled deep into water by strong current, while three others were rescued by coastal security police and admitted to a government hospital.
While the body of one boy was washed ashore later, police have launched a search for the other, police said.
