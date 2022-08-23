2 College Students & Van Driver Killed, 7 Others Injured in Road Accident in MP

Two college students and their van driver were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Shahpur on Indore-Ichhapur highway at around 9.30 am, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said. The van carrying students was heading towards Burhanpur from a nearby village.

Two girl students and the van driver died on the spot, the official said. Seven other students were injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem. Burhanpur District Collector Praveen Singh and SP reached the district hospital to meet the injured students. The truck driver was absconding, police said.

