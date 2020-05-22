INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

2 Cops Injured as People Attack Police Team in UP after Not Being Allowed to Read Namaz at Mosque

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

Nine men and four women have been detained in connection with the incident that took place at Katka Marautha village in Huzurpur area of the district, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Share this:

A group of people allegedly attacked a police team on lockdown duty after it did not allow them to offer namaz at a mosque here on Friday, leaving two policemen injured.

Nine men and four women have been detained in connection with the incident that took place at Katka Marautha village in Huzurpur area of the district, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

"Nearly 20 people attacked the police team on duty after they were not allowed to offer 'alvida namaz' in the mosque due to the lockdown," Superindent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

The injured policemen are Pravesh Kumar and Vinay Kumar, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against 10-12 unidentified persons for violating prohibitory orders under IPC sections and also under the Epidemic Diseases Act.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading