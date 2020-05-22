2 Cops Injured as People Attack Police Team in UP after Not Being Allowed to Read Namaz at Mosque

A group of people allegedly attacked a police team on lockdown duty after it did not allow them to offer namaz at a mosque here on Friday, leaving two policemen injured.

Nine men and four women have been detained in connection with the incident that took place at Katka Marautha village in Huzurpur area of the district, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

"Nearly 20 people attacked the police team on duty after they were not allowed to offer 'alvida namaz' in the mosque due to the lockdown," Superindent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

The injured policemen are Pravesh Kumar and Vinay Kumar, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against 10-12 unidentified persons for violating prohibitory orders under IPC sections and also under the Epidemic Diseases Act.