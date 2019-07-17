Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2 Cops Killed in UP's Sambhal District after Criminals Attack Van Carrying Under-trials, Flee with 3 of Them

Three of the under-trials managed to flee with the criminals who also decamped with a police rifle.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
2 Cops Killed in UP's Sambhal District after Criminals Attack Van Carrying Under-trials, Flee with 3 of Them
Image for representation.
Lucknow: The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh continued to deteriorate as criminals in Sambhal district on Wednesday attacked a van carrying under-trial prisoners bound for hearing. While two policemen were killed in the shootout, three under-trials managed to flee with the criminals who also decamped with a police rifle.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said two constables, escorting some undertrial prisoners to Moradabad, were killed in the audacious attack on the police team.

The incident took place near Baniyather area in Sambhal in the evening when the 24 under-trials were being taken back from Chandausi court to Moradabad, said Additional DG (Law and Order) PV Ramashastri. The heavily-armed criminals attacked the van near Dhannumal Tiaraha at around 4:30 pm. Two policemen who were shot were rushed to a hospital, but were declared dead on arrival. They were identified as Harendra and Brijpal.

Police teams have been formed to nab the under-trials who escaped and city limits have been sealed.

Prasad said, “The incident happened when the under-trials were being taken back. Two policemen have been killed while the criminals also decamped away with a rifle. Combing operation is in progress to nab the culprits."

The incident came hours after a shootout over a land dispute in Sonbhadra district led to the deaths of nine people.

(With inputs from PTI)

