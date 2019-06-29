2 Cops Suspended after Rape Accused Flees from Custody in Goa
Ramdas Gawas, a police constable attached to the Valpoi Police Station in North Goa and Rama Patel who was posted with the India Reserve Battalion, were suspended pending an inquiry, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Panaji: The Goa Police on Saturday ordered the suspension of two police constables who were escorting Ramchandra Yellappa, an undertrial who is facing trial for the rape of a British national last year, when he escaped from their custody on Friday.
Ramdas Gawas, a police constable attached to the Valpoi Police Station in North Goa and Rama Patel who was posted with the India Reserve Battalion, were suspended pending an inquiry, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.
Yellappa, 30, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was being escorted to a trial court for a hearing on Friday, when he escaped from the toilet of the court complex, forcing the police to launch a manhunt to trace him. Yellappa is still at large.
The accused is facing trial for raping and robbing a 48-year-old British woman near the Canacona Railway Station in South Goa district in the early hours of December 20.
The crime, which was committed near a public road had created a furore in Goa, with questions being asked of the state government, vis-a-vis the issue of safety of women in the coastal state, especially women tourists.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan and Pakistan Fans Clash During Game at Leeds
- Here's How Much Spider-Man: Far From Home and Other Spidey Movies Scored on Rotten Tomatoes
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s