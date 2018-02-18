2 CPI(M) Workers Held for Youth Congress Leader's Killing; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Breaks Silence

Two CPI(M) workers were on Sunday arrested in connection with the recent killing of a Youth Congress leader in this district even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the incident and assured all those involved would be brought to book soon.Akash and Rijin Raj, both in their 30s, went to the police station at Maloor, near Mattanoor, with a few other local CPI(M) workers and surrendered to the authorities following which the duo was arrested, police said.Shuhaib, the Mattanur block Youth Congress secretary, was at a roadside tea shop with two other party members, Riaz and Naushad, when they were attacked at Mattanoor on February 13.The surrender comes in the backdrop of the Congress sharpening its attack on the ruling CPI(M) over the killing.However, state Congress chief M M Hassan said the surrender seemed to be "a drama" to shield the real culprits.Vijayan, in a statement, said some persons involved in the case had been taken into custody and others also would be arrested.He said that immediately after the incident, police had been given instruction to take stringent action against the culprits.Whoever is the accused and whatever may be their ties, it would not affect the investigation of the case," Vijayan said.He also sought the cooperation of all for maintaining peace and brotherhood in the state.This is the first reaction of Vijayan after the killing that triggered widespread condemnation from different quarters including opposition parties Congress and BJP.CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party will initiate action if its workers were found to be involved in Shuhaib's killing.Congress Kannur strongman and former MP K Sudhakaran has announced a 48-hour fast in front of the Collectorate here from tomorrow as part of the party's agitation against the delay in arresting those behind the killing.Police suspect the assault on the Youth Congress workers could be related to incidents of violence in the area last week.