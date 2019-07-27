Two Criminals Arrested in Separate Incidents in Ghaziabad
Aakil and Sunny were carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest. One country-made pistol and three cartridges were seized from his possession.
Image for representation.
Ghaziabad: Two alleged criminals were arrested after separate exchanges of fire with police here, a senior official said on Saturday.
During checking, police intercepted a pick-up van on Friday night and signalled the driver to stop. But instead one of the two men in the vehicle opened fire at policemen, prompting retaliation by the officials, SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said.
In retaliatory firing, Aakil, a resident of Cholas village in Gautam Budh Nagar, sustained a bullet injury, the SSP said. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
Aakil, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, told police that he, along with his accomplice Kaloo, had stolen the pick-up van on July 6, Singh said.
In a similar incident, police arrested another wanted criminal on the intervening night of July 26 and 27, the SSP said.
Sunny, who was involved in several cases of robbery, was held after a brief exchange of fire with policemen, Singh said, adding that he was also carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.
One country-made pistol and three cartridges were seized from his possession, he said.
"Till now 27 encounters have taken place in my tenure of 25 days. Twenty-six criminals were nabbed after gunfights and one was shot dead," Singh added.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts