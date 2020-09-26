2 Criminals Nabbed After Exchange Of Fire With Police In Amethi

Amethi: Two criminals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, have been arrested after a police encounter which also left the miscreants and two personnel injured, police said Saturday. They said the exchange of fire took place Friday night in Mohan Ganj police station area and the two injured criminals were arrested with firearms. Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Yadav suffered injury near his shoulder, while Inspector Dhirendra Kumar Singh suffered injury on his left knee. The two personnel have been admitted to a hospital, the SP said, adding the miscreants were also injured.

One of the arrested gangsters Sunil Dikshit is wanted in 19 cases and carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, the SP added.

