English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 CRPF Men Run Over by Force Vehicle Amid Stone Pelting in Kashmir
According to the police, the driver of the CRPF armoured vehicle was pelted stones in Hiller area in Kokernag of South Kashmir during the withdrawal operation in the evening.
Image for representation only
Srinagar: Two CRPF jawans were mowed down by a para-military force vehicle when its driver lost control due to stone pelting at Hiller area in Kokernag of South Kashmir, police said tonight.
The unfortunate incident took place this evening when CRPF troops were withdrawing after a day-long law and order duty in the area.
According to the police, the driver of the CRPF armoured vehicle was pelted stones in the area, 85 km from here, during the withdrawal operation in the evening.
The driver, identified as Roop Singh, lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorcycle on which two CRPF jawans -- Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani -- were riding.
They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.
The driver of the armoured vehicle has been hit in his head and has been rushed to an Army hospital in Srinagar.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot to maintain law and order, officials said.
Also Watch
The unfortunate incident took place this evening when CRPF troops were withdrawing after a day-long law and order duty in the area.
According to the police, the driver of the CRPF armoured vehicle was pelted stones in the area, 85 km from here, during the withdrawal operation in the evening.
The driver, identified as Roop Singh, lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorcycle on which two CRPF jawans -- Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani -- were riding.
They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.
The driver of the armoured vehicle has been hit in his head and has been rushed to an Army hospital in Srinagar.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot to maintain law and order, officials said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Anukul Roy - From the Bylanes of Samastipur to the Mumbai Indians Dug-out
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- 'Salman Khan as Professional as Christian Bale and Tom Hardy'
- Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know
- Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics