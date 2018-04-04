GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 CRPF Men Run Over by Force Vehicle Amid Stone Pelting in Kashmir

According to the police, the driver of the CRPF armoured vehicle was pelted stones in Hiller area in Kokernag of South Kashmir during the withdrawal operation in the evening.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 CRPF Men Run Over by Force Vehicle Amid Stone Pelting in Kashmir
Image for representation only
Srinagar: Two CRPF jawans were mowed down by a para-military force vehicle when its driver lost control due to stone pelting at Hiller area in Kokernag of South Kashmir, police said tonight.

The unfortunate incident took place this evening when CRPF troops were withdrawing after a day-long law and order duty in the area.

According to the police, the driver of the CRPF armoured vehicle was pelted stones in the area, 85 km from here, during the withdrawal operation in the evening.

The driver, identified as Roop Singh, lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorcycle on which two CRPF jawans -- Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani -- were riding.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The driver of the armoured vehicle has been hit in his head and has been rushed to an Army hospital in Srinagar.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot to maintain law and order, officials said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You