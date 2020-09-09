INDIA

2 CRPF Personnel Injured after Militants Lob Grenade at Patrol Party in J&K's Anantnag

CRPF jawans patrolling. (Representative image)

The Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched a search operation for the militants.

Peer Mudasir Ahmed

Two CRPF personnel were injured after militants attacked a patrol party in South Kashmir's Lal Chowk area of Anantnag on Wednesday. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College in Anantnag for treatment.

The Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched a search operation for the militants.

The injured have been identified as Chandrapal, a resident of Haryana, and Sunil Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, during a joint operation by the Army and Kulgam Police, two suspects were arrested in Quazigund near Jawahar Tunnel. The two were travelling in a truck coming from Akhnoor in Jammu and were stopped by forces on a tip-off. A large consignment of weapons was recovered and confiscated from the truck. Both travellers have been arrested and a case registered.

In another joint operation, the police and Army arrested two militant overground workers near a mobile checkpoint in Akoora Mattan. A pistol, four grenades and rounds of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

