2 CRPF Personnel Killed in Incident of Fratricide at Dal Lake
Officials said the scuffle broke out over some issue at the place of their posting at a hotel at Dal lake in Srinagar.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two CRPF personnel were killed on Tuesday after an exchange of firing following a scuffle at Dal Lake here, officials said.
The scuffle broke out between the jawans over some issue at the place of their posting at a hotel at Dal lake in the city, they said, adding the the exchange of firing resulted in the death of two personnel.
Police and senior CRPF officials are at the spot gathering details, a CRPF official said.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- This Oura Smart Ring May Help Identify Those Who Have Coronavirus, Much Earlier
- How Attackers are Stealing Your Data and Money by Using COVID-19 as Bait
- #StayHome: Amazon Prime Video Gets User Profiles so You Don’t Tread on Each Other’s Toes
- David Warner Uses Tennis Ball to Hone Catching Skills