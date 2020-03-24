2 CRPF Personnel Killed in Incident of Fratricide at Dal Lake

New Delhi: Two CRPF personnel were killed on Tuesday after an exchange of firing following a scuffle at Dal Lake here, officials said.

The scuffle broke out between the jawans over some issue at the place of their posting at a hotel at Dal lake in the city, they said, adding the the exchange of firing resulted in the death of two personnel.

Police and senior CRPF officials are at the spot gathering details, a CRPF official said.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.