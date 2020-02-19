Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2 Dalits Allegedly Caught Stealing Money Beaten up by Showroom Staffers in Rajasthan, 5 Detained

A cross-FIR has also been filed by the staffers against the two Dalits for stealing money.

PTI

February 19, 2020
2 Dalits Allegedly Caught Stealing Money Beaten up by Showroom Staffers in Rajasthan, 5 Detained
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Jaipur: Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.

The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident.

"Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," said Panchodi Police Station House Officer Rajpal Singh. He said the staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

Five persons have been detained in connection with beating the Dalits, the official said, adding the matter is under investigation.

