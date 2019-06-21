Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 Days After Actress Was Harassed, Another Woman in Cab Chased on Kolkata Road

After the woman lodged a complaint with a police patrol party, the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Days After Actress Was Harassed, Another Woman in Cab Chased on Kolkata Road
Image for representation.
Loading...

Kolkata: Two days after a celebrity model-actress was harassed on Kolkata street, a 23-year-old woman had torrid times when a man driving a car passed remarks, chased and tried to block the app cab she had hired in south Kolkata.

After the woman lodged a complaint with a police patrol party, the accused was arrested on Wednesday. According to Alipore police station Assistant Sub-inspector Biplab Kumar Das, he and his colleague was out on night patrol near the zoo around 3.45 a.m. (on Wednesday), when he saw a car screeched to a halt before them. "The woman in the app cab told us that a car blocked her way on Burdwan road, and was chasing her cab."

"After some time the car came to the area, but seeing us, the driver fled with great speed. After some time it took a U-turn and came to the spot again. We tried to intercept the vehicle, but it managed to flee again. By that time we had got the car number. We chased the car, but could not reach it," added Das.

"I lodged a complaint at my police station with the car number. And the duty officer arrested the driver and impounded the car," said Das. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the details.

Cases on relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections dealing with molestation, forcible blocking of way, chasing a woman have been slapped against the accused.​

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram