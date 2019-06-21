2 Days After Actress Was Harassed, Another Woman in Cab Chased on Kolkata Road
After the woman lodged a complaint with a police patrol party, the accused was arrested on Wednesday.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: Two days after a celebrity model-actress was harassed on Kolkata street, a 23-year-old woman had torrid times when a man driving a car passed remarks, chased and tried to block the app cab she had hired in south Kolkata.
After the woman lodged a complaint with a police patrol party, the accused was arrested on Wednesday. According to Alipore police station Assistant Sub-inspector Biplab Kumar Das, he and his colleague was out on night patrol near the zoo around 3.45 a.m. (on Wednesday), when he saw a car screeched to a halt before them. "The woman in the app cab told us that a car blocked her way on Burdwan road, and was chasing her cab."
"After some time the car came to the area, but seeing us, the driver fled with great speed. After some time it took a U-turn and came to the spot again. We tried to intercept the vehicle, but it managed to flee again. By that time we had got the car number. We chased the car, but could not reach it," added Das.
"I lodged a complaint at my police station with the car number. And the duty officer arrested the driver and impounded the car," said Das. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the details.
Cases on relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections dealing with molestation, forcible blocking of way, chasing a woman have been slapped against the accused.
