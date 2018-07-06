2 Days After Asking Governor to Explain Rs 46 Lakh Trip, Odisha Govt Regrets 'Miscommunication'

Two days after issuing a letter to Governor Ganeshi Lal asking him for an explanation behind a Rs 46 lakh trip to Haryana, the Odisha government on Friday expressed regrets over the same.Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Friday called on the Governor saying his trip from Bhubaneswar to Sirsa via New Delhi had already been approved by the state government.On Wednesday, the General Administration Department of the Odisha government write to the Governor’s office raising questions over the trip, mentioning two separate invoices. The bills said Lal took a round trip on a chartered jet costing Rs 41 lakh and a chopper ride for Rs 5 lakh.The Naveen Patnaik government sought to know the reasons behind hiring of the “deviation” from the planned trip.The letter stated, “It may kindly intimate the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of Hon’ble Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose.”However, on Friday, the same administration expressed regrets over the earlier letter and said action will be taken against those responsible for this “miscommunication”.Ganeshi Lal was appointed the Governor by Odisha by President Ram Nath Kovind in May.