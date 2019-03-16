2 Days After CSMT Bridge Collapse, Western Railways Shuts Ramp, Staircases of Dadar Foot Overbridge

Two days after a foot overbridge that connected to Mumbai's busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station collapsed, Western Railways authorities have decided to temporarily shut the ramp and staircases of Dadar MCGM foot overbridge for repairs.On Friday, the overbridge was inspected by Western Railway's senior officials, who decided that “the ramp at platform number one and staircases on platform number two and three need to be shut temporarily for the safety of passengers.”The staircases will remain shut for 13 days, starting from March 17.In the aftermath of the collapsed foot overbridge, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has directed their consultants to carry out inspections and review the structural audit report of 157 bridges in city on a "most urgent" basis.The BMC on Saturday filed its preliminary report in the CSMT bridge collapse case, outlining that diligent structural audit could have avoided the tragedy, which killed six people and injured 31 on Thursday.