1-min read

2 Days After Passing of Triple Talaq Bill, Case Registered Against Thane Man Under New Law

Under section 4 of the new act — passed by Parliament on July 30 — a Muslim husband who pronounces triple talaq is liable to be punished by imprisonment up to three years and fine.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
2 Days After Passing of Triple Talaq Bill, Case Registered Against Thane Man Under New Law
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...

Thane: Two days after the bill criminalising triple talaq was passed, Thane police in Maharashtra registered a case against a man who allegedly gave talaq to his wife through WhatsApp.

Police at Mumbra near here on Thursday night registered an FIR under IPC section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Under section 4 of the new act — passed by Parliament on July 30 — a Muslim husband who pronounces triple talaq is liable to be punished by imprisonment up to three years and fine.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a 31-year-old woman, said senior police inspector Madhukar Kad.

Between 2015 and 2018, her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law harassed her for dowry, and her husband gave her triple talaq over phone and WhatsApp, the woman told police.

Nobody has been arrested in the case yet.

