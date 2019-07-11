2 Dead, 12 Taken Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning in Jharkhand
Jethu Oraon (55) and Pancha Oraine died within a few hours after consuming the meat at Makra-Kathartoli village, the police said.
representative image
Gumla (Jharkhand): Two persons died and 12 others were taken ill in a suspected case of food poisoning after having goat meat in Gumla district, police said on Thursday.
Jethu Oraon (55) and Pancha Oraine died within a few hours after consuming the meat at Makra-Kathartoli village in Ghagra block of the district on Wednesday, the police said.
Others, who had joined the feast, have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is out of danger, Civil Surgeon Sukhdeo Bhagat said. The goat was found dead in a field where the animal was suspected to have eaten maize, laced with insecticide, Bhagat said.
Jethu Oraon and the others brought home the carcass of the goat, cooked and consumed it, which led to the suspected food poisoning, he said.
