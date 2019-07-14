2 Dead, 26 Injured After Joyride Breaks Down at Ahmedabad Theme Park
The incident comes after a similar accident happened in Chennai last month when a giant wheel collapsed resulting in the death of one person.
The Joyride broke down in a theme park in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: In another theme park mishap, two people died and 26 got injured when a joyride broke on Sunday afternoon at an adventure park in Ahmedabad.
“Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured,” Municipal Corporation commissioner, Vijay Nehra, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The incident comes after a similar accident happened in Chennai last month when a giant wheel collapsed at the Kishkinta theme park in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu.
The collapse resulted in the death of one person, further injuring nine people. Police said the incident occurred after the park was closed for the day. There is no official word from the management about the reason of the mishap.
