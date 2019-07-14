Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 Dead, 26 Injured After Joyride Breaks Down at Ahmedabad Theme Park

The incident comes after a similar accident happened in Chennai last month when a giant wheel collapsed resulting in the death of one person.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Dead, 26 Injured After Joyride Breaks Down at Ahmedabad Theme Park
The Joyride broke down in a theme park in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

New Delhi: In another theme park mishap, two people died and 26 got injured when a joyride broke on Sunday afternoon at an adventure park in Ahmedabad.

“Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured,” Municipal Corporation commissioner, Vijay Nehra, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The incident comes after a similar accident happened in Chennai last month when a giant wheel collapsed at the Kishkinta theme park in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The collapse resulted in the death of one person, further injuring nine people. Police said the incident occurred after the park was closed for the day. There is no official word from the management about the reason of the mishap.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram