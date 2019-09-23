2 Dead, 3 Injured in A Scrap Blast in Amritsar, Investigations Underway
Gurnam Singh who is owner of the house where the blast took place worked as a safari 'karamchari' in a police thana and had brought crackers.
Picture for representation.
Amritsar: Two persons were killed while 3 were injured in a blast in Putli Nagar in Amritsar today. One of the injured is in serious condition.
Gurnam Singh who is owner of the house where the blast took place worked as a safari 'karamchari' in a police thana and had brought crackers.
Thana authorities asked him to use the fireworks to empty the space as the scrap was taking up a lot of space in the thana premises.
The blast occurred because of these crackers. Eye witnesses say blood was splattrerd near the blast site.
As per Amritsar ADCP Devdutt, Gurman dealt with scrap to earn a living and it is not known from where he had brought scrap. Investigation is going on in the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- 'Cruelest Twist of Fate': Man Drowns While Proposing to His Girlfriend Underwater
- Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: The NBA Game That May Bring Donald Trump to India Next Month