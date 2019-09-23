2 Dead, 3 Injured in A Scrap Blast in Amritsar, Investigations Underway

Amritsar: Two persons were killed while 3 were injured in a blast in Putli Nagar in Amritsar today. One of the injured is in serious condition.

Gurnam Singh who is owner of the house where the blast took place worked as a safari 'karamchari' in a police thana and had brought crackers.

Thana authorities asked him to use the fireworks to empty the space as the scrap was taking up a lot of space in the thana premises.

The blast occurred because of these crackers. Eye witnesses say blood was splattrerd near the blast site.

As per Amritsar ADCP Devdutt, Gurman dealt with scrap to earn a living and it is not known from where he had brought scrap. Investigation is going on in the case.

