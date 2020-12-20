2 Dead, 4 Injured in Clash Over Removing Motorcycles in Gujarat's Morbi

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a clash between two groups over removal of motorcycles on a street in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday, police said. While one of the victims died due to gunshot wounds suffered during the clash, the other one succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp weapon, Morbi Superintendent of Police S R Odedara said.

"Two groups confronted each other over the issue of removing motorcycles from a street in Morbi. The brawl got escalated into a violent clash, in which six persons got injured. They were rushed to hospitals in Morbi and Rajkot, where two of them died," he said. Four others, who suffered injuries after being attacked with sharp weapons, are undergoing treatment at the hospitals, Odedara said.

"Investigation into the clash was underway and heavy police force has been deployed at Morbi's Khatki Vas locality where the incident occurred," he added. The situation was under control now, the official said.