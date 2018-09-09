GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

2 Dead, 42 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh; Magisterial Probe Ordered

A man and a woman who died on the spot are yet to be identified, while eight passengers of the bus have suffered grievous injuries.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 Dead, 42 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh; Magisterial Probe Ordered
Rescue officials at the accident site where a Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded into a deep gorge, at Chintpurni of Una district on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Shimla: At least two persons were killed and 42 injured when a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge near Chintpurni on Sunday, police said.

The bus was going to Punjab's Hoshiarpur from Himachal Pradesh's Chintpurni, Una SP Diwakar Sharma said.

A man and a woman who died on the spot are yet to be identified, he said, adding eight passengers of the bus have suffered grievous injuries.

All the 42 injured were admitted to Regional Hospital Una. Those with minor injuries were discharged after the first aid, the police officer said.

The SP, who reached the spot soon after getting information about the incident, said the accident occurred around 3 pm and the rescue operation was completed by 6.30 pm.

The deceased and most of the injured were reported to be pilgrims who were returning home after paying obeisance at Chintpurni temple, the police said.
The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident, state transport minister Govind Thakur said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of two people in the bus accident.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...