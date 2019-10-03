Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2 Dead After Boat Capsizes in West Bengal, Over 12 People Rescued

The incident happened at 7pm when a private boat was ferrying passengers to Mukundapur in Bihar from Jagannathpur Ghat, under the jurisdiction of Chanchol police station, of the district.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Dead After Boat Capsizes in West Bengal, Over 12 People Rescued
Representative image.

Malda (WB): At least two persons drowned on Thursday after a boat capsized in Mahananda river in Malda district, police said.

The incident happened at 7pm when a private boat was ferrying passengers to Mukundapur in Bihar from Jagannathpur Ghat, under the jurisdiction of Chanchol police station, of the district.

Two bodies were fished out of the river, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malda district, Alok Rajoria, said, adding, around 10 to 12 people were rescued.

The exact number of passengers the boat was carrying is not known, another police officer said, adding, rescue operations were on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram