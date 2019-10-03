2 Dead After Boat Capsizes in West Bengal, Over 12 People Rescued
The incident happened at 7pm when a private boat was ferrying passengers to Mukundapur in Bihar from Jagannathpur Ghat, under the jurisdiction of Chanchol police station, of the district.
Representative image.
Malda (WB): At least two persons drowned on Thursday after a boat capsized in Mahananda river in Malda district, police said.
Two bodies were fished out of the river, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malda district, Alok Rajoria, said, adding, around 10 to 12 people were rescued.
The exact number of passengers the boat was carrying is not known, another police officer said, adding, rescue operations were on.
