2 Dead as Avalanche Hits Joshimath-Sumna Axis in U'khand, Army Rescues 291 Labourers

An avalanche hit a location 4 km ahead of Sumna on Sumna-Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand on Friday at around 4 pm. The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall and snowfall for the past five days.

The location is on the Joshimath - Malari- Girthidobla - Sumna- Rimkhim axis. Along with a BRO detachment, two labour camps and an Indian Army camp exist nearby from Sumna ( approximately 1 Km short of BRO Sumna Det).

As per information, rescue operations were launched by the Indian Army immediately and 291 labourers have been safely rescued. Operations to locate other labourers at both the camps are continuing, however, two bodies have been recovered so far.

The road access is cut off at five to five locations due to multiple landslides. BRTF teams from Joshimath are working to clear the slides enroute from Bhapkund to Sumna since last evening. It is expected to take another 6 to 8 hours to clear this complete axis.

